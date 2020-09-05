Wife Barsha moves Court against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini has moved the court against husband & Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty.

The case has been filed under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. In her case, Barsha has alleged physical and mental torture by Anubhav

Barsha has sought compensation of Rs 20,000 per month towards house rent, Rs 50,000 per month towards maintenance and additional compensation of Rs 15 crore.

The Cuttack SDJM court will hear the case on September 7.

While Anubhav Mohanty said he has not received any legal notice yet, Barsha has refused to speak to media on this matter.

