Odisha Govt to set up more Dedicated COVID Hospitals

TNI Bureau: As the COVID-19 cases have peaked in the State in the last few days, owing to high number of testing and some districts have reported alarming number of cases, the Odisha Government has decided to set up more dedicated COVID Hospitals in Khordha, Cuttack and Koraput districts.

👉 A Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital to be established in existing Medicine Building of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. It will have 200 General Beds, including 14 MICU beds. 25 new ICUs will be constructed to make 39 ICU available.

👉 A Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital for Obstetric patients will be set up at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. It will have 30 General Beds, 10 Labor Tables and 2 OT Tables.

👉 A Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital will be set up at SLN MCH, Koraput. It will have 70 Beds – 65 General Beds and 5 ICU Beds. A portion of the Surgery Ward will be converted into this COVID Facility.

👉 A Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital will be established at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar. 3-5 ICU Beds may be functionalized in the cabins for admitting COVID-19 positive patients.

👉 Additional 25 ICU units will be established at Aditya Ashwini Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

👉 A Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital will be established at Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Specialities (KIDS), Dumduma, Bhubaneswar. There will be 66 General Beds, 4 Maternity Beds, 6 NICU, 34 ICU (10 Ventilator), 1 Operation Theatre and 1 Labor Room.

👉 A Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital will be set up at SUN Hospital, Tulasipur, Cuttack. It will have 105 General Beds, 30 ICU (extendable to 50) and 20 HDU.

👉 A Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital will be established at Srusti Hospital on Ring Road, Kathagola Sahi, Cuttack. It will have 60 General Beds, 15 ICU (extendable to 50) and 2 Dialysis.