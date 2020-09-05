CHSE Plus 2 Arts Results Declared; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the class 12 Arts result on Saturday at its official result portal.

Students can visit the official website to check their results online at http://www.chseodisha.nic.in/ and http://www.orissaresults.nic.in/.

The overall pass percentage this year is 67.56% from which 29 higher secondary schools achieved a 100% pass percentage while 2 junior colleges scored Nil results.

Out of 2,19,716 students appeared for the exam, 1,48,452 students including 57.53% of boys and 75.48% girl candidates had qualified the examination this year.

In total, 22, 196 students got first division in Arts, while 26, 027 students secured second division and 1, 00, 101 students secured third division.

While Bargarh district registered highest pass percentage of 76.63 Nabarangpur district registerd lowest pass percentage of 44.67.