Why Crypto and Polygon are in the News

TNI Bureau: Mark Cuban, a billionaire investor based in the United States, has invested in Polygon, an Indian layer 2 ethereum scaling solution, according to the startup’s co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Polygon, dubbed “Ethereum’s internet of blockchains,” turns Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system that is more secure and powerful in terms of the architecture it supports, according to its developers, who wrote about it on Medium earlier this year.



Mark Cuban’s firm portfolio now includes Polygon, according to the business. Cuban is one of the most notable sponsors of cryptocurrencies, particularly ether and dogecoin, with a net worth of $4.4 billion (according to Forbes) and investments in over 100 enterprises.



Cuban is already assisting the firm by connecting the team with applications from his portfolio that are interested in being built on Polygon. “With him present, we will be able to attract a lot of institutional interest from the United States,” says the author. Nailwal, on the other hand, would want to write to Elon Musk and other crypto backers about his upcoming investments.



However, given Polygon’s growing ecosystem, Cuban investment in Polygon may not be all that surprising. Cuban has invested in during the last year include Injective Protocol, CryptoSlam, and others.



Meanwhile, Nailwal wants Polygon’s token to be towards the top of the cryptocurrency market, at least after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Polygon was already the 12th most valuable cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, with a market worth of approximately $14 billion.