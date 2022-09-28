Who is Tuhin Mondal? Why was he detained by the Kolkata Police?

TNI Bureau: A 29-year-old YouTuber from West Bengal’s Nadia neighbourhood was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly creating insulting memes regarding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to Police.

Members of the Kolkata Police’s Intelligence Branch allegedly apprehended the content creator Tuhin Mondal at his residence in Bapujinagar, which is a neighbourhood close to Taherpur police station.

As per them, a complaint lodged by a 21-year-old man at the Taratala police station in south Kolkata led to his detention a week earlier.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Mondal, who is unemployed, is suspected of altering offensive, derogatory, and violent memes using passages from the chief minister’s talks. According to the complaint, such behaviours can incite violence and disturb the peace “According to a Kolkata Police official.

The police say they are looking for at least seven more content creators who are mentioned in the complaint. They claim that a case has been filed under the relevant IPC sections.

In June, Kolkata Police detained YouTuber Roddur Roy after he insulted the chief minister on Facebook Live.

In April 2012, the Kolkata Police apprehended Ambikesh Mahapatra, a lecturer at Jadavpur University, on suspicion that he had forwarded an email containing a caricature of Banerjee.