Wheelchair Support by Odisha-Mo Parivar at Bhubaneswar Bali Jatra

TNI Bureau: While after a gap of two years, people get a chance to have fun at world famous Bali Jatra in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha-Mo Parivar has come up with a mechanism to assist the senior citizens and Divyangs who struggle to get a glimpse of the Jatra and all kind of fun activities.

Odisha-Mo Parivar has set up a stall at Bhubaneswar Bali Jatra with an aim to spread awareness on blood donation, organ donation and other activities that help the people in need.

Odisha-Mo Parivar also makes people aware of the support it provides to Cancer Patients through Konark Cancer Foundation (KCF).

The special wheel-chairs have been made available at Bhubaneswar Bali Jatra for senior citizens and divyangs so that they can have hassle-free Bali Jatra visit.