TMC Minister Akhil Giri insults President Droupadi Murmu

TNI Bureau: The Trinamool Congress’s Minister of Correctional Homes in the West Bengal administration, Akhil Giri, is under fire for his statements about President Droupadi Murmu’s appearance. In a viral video, the minister made disparaging remarks regarding President Murmu’s appearance.

“We don’t classify people based on their appearance.” “How does your President look?” the TMC leader asked in a video that quickly went viral on social media platforms. He made the comments at a public rally in Nandigram.

Check the full video here.

Amit Malviya of the BJP published the video and stated that Akhil Giri made disrespectful remarks about the President. Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT head in a tweet on Friday said. “Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, says, “We don’t care about looks. But how does your President look?” Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse…”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The BJP has strongly reacted to the minister’s comments.

“President Droupadi Murmu, hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women’s welfare department Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal,” Bengal unit of the BJP tweeted.

Meanwhile, TMC Minister Akhil Giri has apologised for his remarks.

“I said ‘President’, I didn’t take anyone’s name. If the President of India feels insulted, I am sorry and regret what I said”, he said.

“I respect President. I mentioned the post & made a comparison to respond to Suvendu Adhikari, I didn’t take any name. He had said Akhil Giri looks bad in his appearance. I’m a minister, took oath to office. If something is said against me, it’s an insult to Constitution”, he clarified.