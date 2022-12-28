WhatsApp to halt services on these Smartphones from Dec 31; Check Full List

In a latest move, messaging giant WhatsApp has announced halting its support services for as many as 49 smartphone models starting December 31. You will have to replace your mobile device with a newer model if it’s on this list in order to keep utilizing the instant messaging platform.
WhatsApp will stop functioning, on a range of devices, also including those made by Apple and Samsung. This suggests that owners of such phones would eventually lose access to WhatsApp beyond the set date because they will no longer be able to receive updates from WhatsApp, including new features and security patches.
The majority of the listed gadgets are outdated and possibly only utilized by a very tiny number of people. In light of this, the vast majority of smartphone owners globally shouldn’t be concerned about the support termination.
Check the full list of smartphones, here
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
