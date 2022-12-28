WhatsApp to halt services on these Smartphones from Dec 31; Check Full List

In a latest move, messaging giant WhatsApp has announced halting its support services for as many as 49 smartphone models starting December 31. You will have to replace your mobile device with a newer model if it’s on this list in order to keep utilizing the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp will stop functioning, on a range of devices, also including those made by Apple and Samsung. This suggests that owners of such phones would eventually lose access to WhatsApp beyond the set date because they will no longer be able to receive updates from WhatsApp, including new features and security patches.

The majority of the listed gadgets are outdated and possibly only utilized by a very tiny number of people. In light of this, the vast majority of smartphone owners globally shouldn’t be concerned about the support termination.

Check the full list of smartphones, here

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT