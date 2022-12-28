TNI Afternoon News Headlines- December 28, 2022

1. Crime Branch probe into Russian Tycoon & Ukraine War Critic Pavel Antov’s Death begins.

2. No COVID Vaccines in Stock, will write to Centre for fresh supply: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das.

3. Teacher dies in Mahanadi while trying to save drowning student.

4. Signature campaign by Anganwadi workers in Odisha.

5. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani to perform at HWC opening ceremony of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

6. 100 Flights disrupted at Delhi Airport due to Thick Fog.

7. Jio Fiber services restored after long outage in India.

8. Mehbooba Mufti to join Bharat Jodo Yatra next month.

9. Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance.

10. China wanted to develop bio-weapons long before COVID hit the world, US intelligence report claims.

11. Russian President Putin bans oil exports to any country supporting West’s price cap.