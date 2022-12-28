TNI Bureau: The post-mortem report of Russian MP and businessman Pavel Antov indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall while another tourist Vladimir Bidenov’s death was due to a heart attack.

Latest Update in Probe into Russian Tourists’ Death:

1. A Crime Branch Team consisting of five Officers has been formed. It is headed by DSP Tapan Kumar Dash. Besides it has 2 Inspectors and one ASI.

2. The CB team has got in touch with the Rayagadha District Police and collected all the relevant medical and police papers and photographs.

3. The CB team is continuing with the examination of the two foreign Russian Nationals namely PANASENKO NATALIA and TUROV MIKHAIL.

4. The team has examined their interpreter namely Jitendra Singh who is accompanying them and guiding them during their tour in Odisha.

5. CID CB Team also examined the driver of the Innova car namely Natobar Mohanty who was driving the car during their Odisha tour.

6. CID CB Team has also collected copies of their passports and supportive documents regarding Travel in India.

The enquiry into the incident is continuing.