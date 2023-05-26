WhatsApp Set to Release Edit Message Feature, Allowing Users to Modify Messages

TNI Tech Bureau: WhatsApp is preparing to release a significant update to its messaging app, following the recent introduction of chat locking in Android and iOS. The company has confirmed through its official Twitter account that the much-anticipated Edit Message feature will soon be available to all users. While WhatsApp has not disclosed the exact name of the feature, a video shared on Twitter demonstrates that users will soon have the ability to edit their messages.

The official video does not provide specific details on how the edit message option will function, but WABetaInfo has shared information about the feature based on its availability in the beta versions of the app. Users will have a limited window of 15 minutes to edit any given message, after which changes cannot be made.

IT’S HERE 📣 Message Editing is rolling out now. You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

Update: WhatsApp has commenced the global rollout of the Edit button to all its users, with availability expected for everyone in the forthcoming days.

The purpose of this feature is primarily to spare users from the embarrassment of sending incorrect messages. Many users have experienced situations where their messages are autocorrected by their mobile keyboards, leading to altered meanings or unintended messages. While WhatsApp already offers the option to delete a message, doing so requires re-typing the entire content. The forthcoming update will allow users to correct their messages and save time in the process.