PM Modi to unveil commemorative Rs 75 coin to celebrate inauguration of New Parliament Building

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: In a significant development, the Ministry of Finance has announced the release of a special commemorative ₹75 coin to honor the inauguration of India’s new parliament building. The coin holds profound symbolism as it coincides with the celebration of India’s 75 years of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the coin during a ceremony scheduled for Sunday.

The obverse side of the coin will showcase the renowned Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the inscription “Satyamev Jayate” beneath it. The word “Bharat” will be displayed in Devanagari script on the left side, while “India” will be written in English on the right. Below the Lion Capital, the coin will bear the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals. The reverse side will depict an image of the parliament complex, accompanied by “Sansad Sankul” in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and “Parliament Complex” in English on the lower periphery.

The coin will adopt a circular shape with a diameter of 44 millimeters and will be adorned with 200 serrations along its edges. Weighing 35 grams, the coin will be composed of a four-part alloy, comprising 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday. Although 25 parties are expected to grace the occasion, approximately 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event. Prominent parties such as the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Left, Trinamool, and Samajwadi Party, among others, have justified their decision by asserting that a new building holds little significance when the “essence of democracy has been depleted.”

Expressing their disapproval of the Prime Minister’s decision to inaugurate the new parliament building instead of President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition parties have chosen to make a collective statement. In response, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has launched a vigorous counterattack, condemning the boycott as a “blatant insult to democratic principles and the constitutional values of our esteemed nation.”