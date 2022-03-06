What a Win, Team India! Jadeja the Boss!

Insight Bureau: Skipper Rohit Sharma has all reasons to smile, as India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test match at Mohali. Rohit’s captaincy marked a thumping victory for Team India.

And, the match became memorable for Ravindra Jadeja who left a big mark with his all-round performance in his comeback Test.

In reply to India’s mammoth total of 574/8 declared, the Lankans could manage only 174 & 178 in both innings to suffer an innings defeat.

After failing with the ball, the Lankans had no clue on how to bat as the rampaging Indian spinners wreaked havoc. Jadeja, who scored 175* in this Test, stunned the Sri Lankan batsmen with the ball too as he took 9 wickets in the match.

Jadeja was the obvious choice for ‘Man of the Match’.

Scores:

India 574/8 declared ( Pant 96, Vihari 58, Kohli 45, Jadeja 175*, Ashwin 61).

Sri Lanka 174 (Nissanka 61; Jadeja 5/41) & 178 (Dickwella 51*; Ashwin 4/47, Jadeja 4/46).