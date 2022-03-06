Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Key Developments (March 6, 2022)

Insight Bureau: While the war in Ukraine has further intensified, two important developments took place in the last 24 hours.

Israel’s PM Bennett met Vladimir Putin in Moscow during an unscheduled visit and discussed various issues, including Ukraine. He also talked to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over phone and then headed to Germany.

Meanwhile, in a bid to put further pressure on Russia, the Visa and Mastercard have suspended all their operations in Russia. They account for three-fourth of payments in Russia.

Key Developments on Russia-Ukraine War:

➡️ Vladimir Putin warns West; says any country trying to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered a participant in the “armed conflict”.

➡️ After PayPal, Mastercard and Visa suspended all operations in Russia.

➡️ Ukrainian Foreign Minister has appealed to PM Modi to intervene and talk to Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

➡️ Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held talks with US President Joe Biden; get assurance on ‘security’ and ‘financial support’.

➡️ Vladimir Putin has instructed his government to prepare a list of countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, its firms or any Russian nationals.

➡️ Israel’s PM Bennett met Putin in Moscow and then Germany’s Scholz in Berlin. Bennett also spoke to Zelenskyy. Ukraine has refused to give up.

➡️ Ukraine and Russia will hold third round of talks on conflict on Monday

➡️ Russian troops are headed towards the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, about 100 kilometers south of Kyiv.

➡️ International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that war in Ukraine will have substantial impact on the global economy.

➡️ Inditex, one of the world’s largest clothing retailers, which owns brands such as Zara, will close over 500 stores in Russia.

➡️ Luxury retailers LVMH, Kering, Hermes and Chanel have decided to close their stores in Russia.