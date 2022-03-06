Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar registers for Organ Donation

Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar registered to donate his organs (after death) on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Legendary Biju Patnaik on March 5, 2022.

Sujeet Kumar was one of the 544 persons from various walks of life who registered to donate their organs during the drive launched by Odisha-Mo Parivar.

“Donating one’s organ is one of the noblest of acts that one can perform. Today, on the occasion of 106th Birth anniversary of the legendary Biju Patnaik, Odisha Mo Parivar has organized an organ donation event and I feel extremely great to have registered to donate my organs on this auspicious day,” he said in a video message.

“It is such a beautiful feeling. I feel so proud that my organs will be of use to the medical fraternity and to someone after my death. I appeal and urge everyone to also come forward to register for donating their organs,’ he added.