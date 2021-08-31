TNI Morning News Headlines – August 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 638 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 367 quarantine and 271 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 209 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (71).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (22), Angul (11), Jagatsinghapur (8), Kendrapara (6), Balasore (5), Dhenkanal (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,969.

➡️ As many as 57,280 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ 35 platoons of police force to be deployed during the Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly beginning tomorrow .

➡️ Centre seeks 100% Viability Gap Fund (VGF) support from Odisha for more International Flights from. Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,941 new COVID 19 cases, 36,275 recoveries and 350 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total active cases stands 3,70,640, 3,19,59,680 cured cases & 4,38,560 deaths.

➡️ 64,05,28,644 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.53%.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala recorded 19,622 COVID positive cases yesterday.

➡️ 9 judges – Justices AS Oka, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, CT Ravikumar, MM Sundresh, Bela M Trivedi & PS Narasimha — take oath as Supreme Court judges. It is for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that nine judges took an oath of office at one go.

➡️ Rajasthan: 11 people were killed after a cruiser collided with a truck in Nagaur today morning.

➡️ Yogi Adityanath bans sale of liquor, meat in Mathura.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics, Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1: Rubina Francis qualifies for final.

➡️ Sunil Gavaskar’s mentor Vasoo Paranjpe passes away at 82.

World News

➡️ Nearly 10 million children in desperate need of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, says UNICEF.

➡️ 20-Year Military Presence In Afghanistan Ends; the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan- Major General Chris Donahue, boarded C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of US mission in Kabul.

➡️ US evacuated ‘more than 123,000 people from Afghanistan.

➡️ US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves operations to Qatar.

➡️ US committed to helping every American who wants to leave Afghanistan, says US Secretary Antony Blinken.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 217 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.50 Million.

➡️ UNSC adopts Resolution on Afghanistan, demands Territory not be used to attack other Countries.