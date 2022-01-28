Weather Alert: Know the Odisha Districts that will experience Cold Wave

Insight Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has predicted cold wave conditions in several districts of Odisha in the next three days.

Yellow Warning for cold wave has been issued for Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Bolangir and Bargarh for next 24 hours.

Similarly the weather office predicted cold wave conditions for Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Nuapada, Keonjhar and Sundargarh on January 29 and Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Angul and Keonjhar districts on January 30.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Met Centre also issued yellow warning for cold wave conditions over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur and Kalahandi on January 31.

The night temperature in most of the areas in Odisha is expected to dip by 3 to 4 degrees during the next 48 hours.

Daringbadi remained the coldest place in Odisha with the minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees.