Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen for devotees from Feb 1

Insight Bureau: With decline of COVID-19 cases in Odisha, Jagannath Temple in Puri will be opened for the general public from February 1 in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

However, the temple will remain shut on Sundays to carry out sanitisation on its premises.

Devotees are required to produce their final Covid-19 vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report to visit the Jagannath Temple.

While the residents of Puri town will be allowed to enter the Temple from the West Gate or Vyaghradwara (Tiger Gate), non residents of Puri were allowed to enter only through the Singhadwar(East Gate).

The SJTA is expected to soon issue the Covid-19 guidelines in this regard.

The opening of the 12th century shrine for the devotees was decided in a joint meeting of Chhatisha Nijog, district administration temple administration.

Members of the management committee of the shrine, the district magistrate and SP were also present at the virtual meeting that held today.