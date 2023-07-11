We lost Karnataka but will not let Rajasthan go at any cost: BJP

Jaipur: The BJP in its two-day meeting in Sawai Madhopur discussed taking lessons from the Karnataka poll results in order to emerge as winners in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, and also resolved to not to lose the state like Karnataka.

The meeting was held on Sunday and Monday. While issues like Gehlot’s social security schemes and luring Gujjar vote banks were discussed on Sunday, veteran leader and national organisational General Secretary B.L. Santhosh addressed the meeting on Monday and called upon leaders to stay united to win the polls.

He said, “We lost Karnataka but we will not lose Rajasthan at any cost.”

As per sources, he asked the party leaders to respect their seniors and take them along in all party functions.

Santhosh asked the party leaders to work actively on social media and expose the alleged lies being spread by the Gehlot government on the ERCP.

He also asked the party leaders to shun using favoritism and take all members along.

In the eight sessions of the meeting, issues like appeasement, political dynasty, paper leak episode and farmers’ loan waiver in the name of misrule, jungle raj and corruption were discussed. After the meeting, BJP State President C.P. Joshi addressed a press conference.

Joshi said that on Monday, three sessions were organised in the Vijay Sankalp meeting under the guidance of National Organisation General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, while in two days, a total of eight sessions on various subjects were held and the roadmap for the same was prepared.

The BJP has resolved to fight against the misrule, jungle raj and corruption of the Congress, Joshi said.

He said, “Our struggle against the policy of dynasty, appeasement of Congress will continue.”

In the Vijay Sankalp meeting, a resolution was adopted to overthrow the Congress government, which is mainly “of loot and lies” and to bring the developmental government of the BJP.

The BJP has taken a pledge of historic victory in the upcoming Assembly elections at every booth in the state. Addressing the press conference, Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, the government should be questioned on various issues such as incomplete budget announcement of the Gehlot government, non-promise in the claims of the public manifesto, Jungle Raj, deteriorating law and order and the falling reputation of RPAC due to corruption.

Those present in the meeting included Santhosh, state In-charge and National General Secretary Arun Singh, state Co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, national Organisation General Secretary Alka Gurjar, state Organisation (General Secretary) Chandrashekhar, former Chief Minister and National Vice President Vasundhara Raje, deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia , Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Arjun Meghwal, Minister of State Kailash Chowdhary, former state presidents Arun Chaturvedi and Ashok Parnami. All state level officials were also present.

(IANS)