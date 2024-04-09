Loot & Robbery Cases on Rise; Bhubaneswar remains Unsafe

TNI Bureau: Despite the tall claims of the Commissionerate Police about safe city drive, Bhubaneswar City continues to be remain unsafe for the residents as loot and robbery cases is on the rise.

Giving a challenge to the city police, a group of unidentified miscreants reportedly looted valuables including cash worth lakhs of rupees from four flats situated in Phase 3 Apartments of the Metro Satellite City when the owners were not present last night.

Though more details about the loot is yet to be known, from the footages of the CCTV cameras, it can be seen that four people with masks on their faces entering the flats at 3.33 AM by breaking the locks of the flats.

A team Commissionerate Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the loot. They are reportedly verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras to identify the gang of looters and get some clue in the case.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Metro Satellite City, who are now in a state of fear and panic, said that from the movement of the looters it can be ascertained that they were free of fear of being caught. What surprised most is that they were not worried of being captured in CCV cameras installed in the and around the area.

While the loot has raised eyebrow over the security of the people of the locality, the residents demanded regular police patrolling in the locality so that robbers won’t dare to enter the residential area and loot valuables from houses and flats.