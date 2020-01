WATCH: VK Pandian holds meeting in Cuttack at 5:15 AM

TNI Bureau: With #5T Secretary VK Pandian taking the lead to hold a meeting in #Cuttack at 5:15 AM today, decks are cleared to make SCB Medical College & Hospital a world class institution.

5T Secretary VK Pandian, Water Resources Secretary Surendra Kumar & Works Secretary Dr. Krishan Kumar attended the meeting. The agenda includes SCB Complex as well as development plan for the millennium city.

CM Naveen Patnaik may lay foundation of a new SCB Complex soon.