WATCH: Utkala Dibasa Celebrations in Kotia

Utkala Dibasa Celebrations in Kotia

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  When the Administration is struggling to convince the people in border villages in Kotia Panchayat in Koraput District, a group of artists from All India Radio, Jeypore and members of Sabari Cultural Society joined hands to celebrate Utkala Dibasa there.

The group led by Prashanta Samantaray, Dhiren Mohan Patnaik and Devendra Adhikari travelled to Kotia and held musical event there. The locals were also seen participating at the event. Video Link Below. 

WATCH HERE: 👇

