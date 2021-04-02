TNI Morning News Headlines – April 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 461 Covid-19 cases (quarantine: 272, local contacts: 189); Nuapada records maximum 86 cases followed by Khurda (69), Sundargarh (62), Kalahandi (36) and Bargarh (32).

➡️ Three projects in Odisha including onstruction of bypass on NH-59 for Berhampur, Railway Over Bridge at Matiapada on Puri – Konark Road & reconstruction of high level bridges of NH-326 (Malkangiri – Motu) receive Ministry of Road Transport and Highway’s approval.

➡️ Officials have been directed by Odisha Government to ramp up healthcare infrastructure in their respective areas to tackle the second wave of COVID 19.

➡️ Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized a leopard skin following a raid in Nayagarh area; 2 held.

➡️ Paradip Port handled a record volume of 114.5 million metric tonnes of cargo during last financial year.

➡️ Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to reach Odisha today evening; security beefed up in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 81,466 new COVID 19 cases, 50,356 discharges, and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours; biggest one-day jump since start of October.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,23,03,131 including 6,14,696 active cases, 1,15,25,039 cured cases & 1,63,396 deaths.

➡️ 24,59,12,587 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 1st April 2021. Of these, a total of 11,13,966 samples tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ 36,71,242 vaccinations for COVID 19 done on 1st April. Total of 6,87,89,138 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 4,617 coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike since its outbreak last year.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee to challenge PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi in 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

➡️ Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, three terrorists trapped. Operation by Police and security forces underway.

➡️ Gujarat: Newborn twins tested positive for COVID 19 in Vadodara. They had diarrhoea & dehydration; stable now.

➡️ Devotees will no longer be able to ring the bells at temples in Lucknow in view of rising COVID 19 cases.

➡️ Salman Khan invests in short-form Video App Chingari which helps people from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents.

➡️ Amitabh Bachchan receives first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

➡️ After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised, six days after testing positive for COVID-19.

World News

➡️ At least 36 people have died, 72 were injured after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan: Railway Police.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 129.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.82 Million.

➡️ Odia diaspora in UAE sings ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ at the foot of Burj Khalifa in Dubai on the occasion of Utkal Divas yesterday.

➡️ Made-in-India Covid Vaccines in Yemen is a “game changer” and a “milestone” in the fight against the pandemic in the country: UN Official.