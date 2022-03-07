WATCH: The Viral Video – Sports Unites!

Insight Bureau: The Indian women’s cricket team started off with a win in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in a one-sided match. A post match video of Indian team playing with rival captain’s daughter has gone viral on social media.

When the Pakistani team reached the stadium for the match against India, a spectacular sight was seen. Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof was with her 6 months old baby in her lap. She has reached New Zealand with her 6-month-old daughter to play the World Cup. In a video it is seen that Indian players are playing with her daughter.

After the high voltage match against Pakistan, a unique friendship was seen between the players of both the teams. When Pak captain Maroof was standing with her baby girl in her lap, then the players of the Indian team reached there. They started playing with Maroof’s daughter and lavished their love.

#WATCH : The Viral Video that speaks about humanity & love over conflict & hate. Indian Women's Team playing with Pakistan Skipper Bismah Maroof's daughter during the #WomenWorldCup2022 match. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/MFj4v00GKH — The News Insight (@TNITweet) March 7, 2022

People are highly praising Indian team for showing such a heart warming gesture. Maroof is also hailed for bringing her baby and flaunting motherhood.

When there is a situation of tension on the border between the two countries and when the players meet in this way on the playing field, then that moment is quite a relief.

“What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. Sport unites!” tweeted Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

While the Pakistanis are seen cheering this sight, some Indians don’t look convinced and cast doubt on Pakistan’s intentions. But, the majority feels it’s high time to ensure peace, not conflict.

Notably, India defeated Pakistan in a one-sided match. Batting first, India scored 244 runs for 7 wickets in 50 overs. Then the entire team of Pakistan was bundled out for only 137 runs in 43 overs. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gaikwad took four wickets for 31 runs in 10 overs for India. Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami took two wickets for 29 runs and Rana took two wickets for 27 runs. While in batting, Mandhana scored 52 runs in 75 balls and Deepti Sharma scored 40 runs in 57 balls. While Sneh Rana scored 53 not out and Pooja Vastrakar scored 67 runs.