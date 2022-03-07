Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments (March 7, 2022)

Insight Bureau: While the Western Countries continue to impose sanctions on Russia, it has proven counter-productive with Russian Troops stepping up attacks on Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has slammed the West for remaining silent and urged them to rise to the occasion.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine that unless it lays down arms and accepts the genuine demands of Russia, the war will continue till it meets the objective.

Although both Russia and Ukraine will hold 3rd round of talks today, nothing much can be expected if both sides to stick to their stand. More than 1.5 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Oil prices soared to $130 per barrel, hinting at a global fuel crisis soon.

Key Developments on Russia-Ukraine Conflict:

🔸 Russian forces restrict access to external communication, block access to mobile networks and internet at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

🔸 Mykolaiv hit by several rocket launchers.

🔸 French President Macron spoke to Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky. Focus on safeguading the nuclear plants.

🔸 World leaders are trying to convince Putin and Zelensky for a peace talk in Turkey: Western Media reports.

🔸 Indian PM Narendra Modi to speak to Ukraine President Zelensky over phone today.

🔸 Ukraine President Zelensky gives the honorary title “Hero City” to Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Hostomel, and Volnovakha. It’s a reference to the Soviet tradition: 12 cities of the Soviet Union were awarded the title following the WWII.

🔸 Vinnytsia Airport destroyed by Russian Missiles.

🔸 Russian troops launched a missile strike near the village of Tuzla in Odesa Oblast targeting critical infrastructure.

🔸 A Russian Jet has been downed in Kharkiv.

🔸 Russia has decided to bomb the defense industry enterprises of Ukraine.

🔸 Russia Banks turned to China’s UnionPay after Visa, MasterCard suspension.

🔸 NATO Members are free to provide Ukraine with Fighter Jets, says USA.

🔸 Oil price soared 9% to $130 a barrel in early trading – up 65% since Jan 1, 2022 and highest since 2008.

🔸 Russia recruiting Syrians skilled in urban combat to be sent to #Ukraine to help take Kyiv, reports Wall Street Journal.

🔸 As announced earlier, Netflix suspended services in Russia.

🔸 American Express announced suspension of operations in Russia, Belarus. Earlier, PayPal, Visa and Mastercard had suspended their operations in Russia.

🔸 KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers have decided to suspend operations in Russia and Belarus.

🔸 More than 4,300 detained during the anti-war protests in Russia

🔸 TikTok suspended uploading and livestreaming from Russia over’fake news’ regulations.

🔸 Nearly 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war broke out.