Watch: Teacher brutally thrashes wife, daughter; ‘Horrible’ CCTV footage goes viral

In a shocking incident a man was recently seen brutally thrashing his wife and daughter. The incident took place in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral where people have demanded strong action against the wrongdoer. The man has reportedly been arrested. As per reports, the man who has been seen in the footage mercilessly thrashing his wife and daughter is said to be a teacher.

A Twitter user named Nikhil Chaudhury shared a video on his Twitter handle on September 12 where the teacher was seen brutally thrashing his daughter and wife. He wrote in the caption, “Horrible CCTV Visual, A teacher brutally thrashed his wife and daughter in Phalodi town of Jodhpur district. Accused teacher has been arrested.”

We can see in the video that the man initially is beating and kicking his daughter. Then within no time her mother protests against it and faces her husband. Yet, her husband then starts thrashing her. He pulls her, kicks her and goes on thrashing and resultantly the lady falls on the ground. Even, she gets stripped as the man goes on beating her.

We can also see that while the man is mercilessly beating the woman, her daughter and minor son are trying to rescue their mother. Yet, the kids can’t overpower the man.

It has been mentioned in the Twitter video that the man was later arrested. Also, we can see in the last part of the video, the accused is sitting on a staircase while four cops are standing behind him.

The video has earned strong reactions from users in the internet who have mostly demanded strong action against the man, who is seen beating his wife mercilessly in the video.

