5G Services in Odisha Soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

TNI Bureau: The long-awaited 5G service will soon become available in Odisha. Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on the sidelines of a programme in Puri on Thursday.

Despite the apprehensions that 5G may have a radiological impact, the minister has stated that there will be little radiation in 5G.

“Odisha will receive 5G service in the first phase.” The amount of radiation it will emit is ten times lower than the World Health Organization’s radiation standards (WHO). “People should not be concerned,” the Minister said.

Notably, once launched, users will receive service at ten times the speed of 4G and thirty times the speed of 3G. According to experts, the speed could increase by 100 times. Additionally, users will no longer experience download issues because 5G will increase download speed.

For example, a file that took 56 hours to download on a 2G network, two hours on a 3G network, and 40 minutes on a 4G network will only take 35 seconds to download on a 5G network. It is simple to visualize how fast our digital lives will be based on this.