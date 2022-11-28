WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits 7 Sixes in an Over

TNI Bureau: Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of Maharashtra, made limited-overs cricket history on Monday when he scored seven sixes and 43 runs in one over during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, B Ground in Ahmedabad. Gaikwad hit seven sixes in a single over against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal.

Ruturaj joined the elite group of cricketers who have all hit six consecutive sixes in an over, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard, and Thisara Perera.

At the domestic 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy event in Ahmedabad’s second quarterfinal, the Chennai Super Kings batter hammered Shiva Singh for seven straight sixes.

Gaikwad smacked a six on a no-ball, which was one of the balls in the over. Based on his innings, Maharashtra amassed 330 runs for five wickets in 50 overs. After batting first, Gaikwad hammered 220 off 159 balls, including 16 sixes and 10 fours, to assist Maharashtra in reaching 330/5 in 50 overs.

Gaikwad’s mayhem in the last over brought about his maiden double-century in List A cricket as he went from 165 off 147 to 207 off 154. Gaikwad, 25, now owns the record for scoring 42 runs in one over.

The previous record was held by Elton Chigumbura of Zimbabwe, who scored 39 points against Alauddin Babu in a Dhaka Premier Division game in 2013. Together with Willem Ludick of New Zealand, Shiva currently has the joint-most runs allowed in List A cricket history at 43 runs.