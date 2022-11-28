Supreme Court cracks whip on Agitating Lawyers in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Bar Council of India to cancel the license of agitating lawyers, striking for setting up of a permanent bench of the high court in the western part of the State.

It has also asked the district administrations and Police to provide protection to judicial officials to prevent lawyers from obstructing the working of the court.

The local administrations have been asked to impose prohibitory orders, if necessary.

“100% work to be resumed and there is no other option,” the Apex Court said.

The Court headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “It is not humanly possible to set up so many High Court benches in almost all districts”.

Supreme Court lawyer Niranjan Sahu said that the suspension can be revoked once they join work.