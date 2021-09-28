Watch: Massive explosion inside Balanga Police Station in Puri
There was no casualty reported in the fire mishap but a portion of the roof and walls of the police station building caved in.
Insight Bureau: A massive explosion inside the Balanga police station in Puri district last night damaged the building severely.
Many documents, computers, furniture and other materials were also damaged due to the high-intensity blast.
Blast in Balanga Police Station has been attributed to seized firecrackers stored inside the PS since 2018. A solar battery was also placed at the same place.
