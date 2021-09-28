Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

Insight Bureau: The Gandhi Family received a big jolt ahead of the crucial assembly polls next year, as the party sank further despite the recent changes. In an unprecedented development, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as the President of Punjab Congress.

In his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby rfesign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress”.

Sidhu was appointed Chief of Congress’ Punjab Unit on July 18, 2021. The Congress even dropped a seasoned politician like Captain Amarinder Singh and appointed Charanjit Singh Channi, a dalit face as the Chief Minister of the State.

According to latest reports, Captain Amarinder Singh is visiting Delhi later today and may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders from various political parties.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” tweeted Captain Amarinder Singh after Sidhu’s resignation.

Sidhu was reportedly upset with allocation of portfolios in the new Cabinet and choice of senior bureaucrats. Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi reacted to the development, saying he is unaware of this. Channi said he would speak to Sidhu, sit together and settle everything.