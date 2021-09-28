TNI Morning News Headlines – September 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 545 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 319 quarantine and 226 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 218 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (73).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Jagatsinghapur (2), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1), Cuttack (1), Kendrapara (1), Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,187.

➡️ As many as 52,675 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab Impact: More than 100 villages affected in Koraput.

➡️ Another Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal in 12 hours. Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm till October 1 in Odisha.

➡️ Rain & thunderstorm likely in several parts of north Odisha on September 29-30, under the influence of a cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain to lash Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore & Bhadrak districts: IMD, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Massive explosion inside Balanga police station in Puri; the building severely damaged.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,795 new COVID-19 cases, 26,030 recoveries and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 2,92,206, 32,9,58,002 cured cases & 4,47,373 deaths. Total cases stands at 3,36,97,581.

➡️ India has administered 87,07,08,636 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 1,02,22,525 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 84.70 crore vaccine doses provided to States & UTs so far, and over 42.83 lakh doses (42,83,200) are in the pipeline. Over 4.75 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States & UTs.

➡️ Kerala reports 18,795 cases and 179 deaths yesterday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits.

➡️ Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats, 30 Assembly constituencies spread across various states to be held on October 30. Counting of votes on November 2: Election Commission of India.

➡️ West Bengal: Calcutta High Court refuses to stay 30th September Bhabanipur bypolls.

➡️ Pakistan Terrorist killed, another captured in J&K’s Uri Sector.

➡️ Maoist cadre Hidma Mandvi who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested by Chhattisgarh Police.

➡️ Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 73.78 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex declines 55.2 pts to 60,022.68 in opening session; Nifty slips 3.05 pts to 17,852.05.

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their IPL match in Dubai.

World News

➡️ Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 232 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.75 Million.