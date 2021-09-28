TNI Morning News Headlines – September 28, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 28, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
154

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 545 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 319 quarantine and 226 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 218 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (73).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Jagatsinghapur (2), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1), Cuttack (1), Kendrapara (1), Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,187.

➡️ As many as 52,675 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab Impact: More than 100 villages affected in Koraput.

➡️ Another Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal in 12 hours. Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm till October 1 in Odisha.

➡️ Rain & thunderstorm likely in several parts of north Odisha on September 29-30, under the influence of a cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain to lash Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore & Bhadrak districts: IMD, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Massive explosion inside Balanga police station in Puri; the building severely damaged.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,795 new COVID-19 cases, 26,030 recoveries and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 2,92,206, 32,9,58,002 cured cases & 4,47,373 deaths. Total cases stands at 3,36,97,581.

Related Posts

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 28, 2021

TNI Evening News Headlines – September 27, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India has administered 87,07,08,636 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 1,02,22,525 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 84.70 crore vaccine doses provided to States & UTs so far, and over 42.83 lakh doses (42,83,200) are in the pipeline. Over 4.75 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States & UTs.

➡️ Kerala reports 18,795 cases and 179 deaths yesterday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits.

➡️ Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats, 30 Assembly constituencies spread across various states to be held on October 30. Counting of votes on November 2: Election Commission of India.

➡️ West Bengal: Calcutta High Court refuses to stay 30th September Bhabanipur bypolls.

➡️ Pakistan Terrorist killed, another captured in J&K’s Uri Sector.

➡️ Maoist cadre Hidma Mandvi who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested by Chhattisgarh Police.

➡️ Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 73.78 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex declines 55.2 pts to 60,022.68 in opening session; Nifty slips 3.05 pts to 17,852.05.

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their IPL match in Dubai.

World News

➡️ Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 232 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.75 Million.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.