TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old youth suffered severe burn injuries after his ”fire haircut” went wrong at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat’s Valsad district on Wednesday.

The victim received severe burn injuries on his neck and chest.

As per sources, he was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Valsad and was later taken to a hospital in Surat.

The ‘fire haircut’ is a process in which a hairdresser uses fire on the customer’s hair to set it in style.