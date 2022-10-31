WATCH: Bhubaneswar-Jeypore Direct Flight Service Begins

TNI Bureau: Ending decades of wait for air connectivity to South Odisha, direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore commenced today.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the service at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar this morning.

People can log in to the official website of IndiaOne Air (http://indiaoneair.com/) to book their tickets.

The flight will connect Jeypore with Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

The flight from Bhubaneswar will depart at 11:35 AM and reach Jeypore at 1:20 PM. Similarly, the flight will depart from Jeypore at 1:40 PM and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2,30 PM. Likewise, the flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3.00 PM at reach at Jeypur at 3,50 PM. The flight from Jeypur is scheduled to take off at 4.05 PM and arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 5.50 pm.

To attract the air passengers, the aviation firm had launched a special offer for tickets at Rs 999 till November 9. However, all tickets have been sold out.

It is pertinent to mention that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on October 20 granted licence for Jeypore airport to carry out commercial flight operations under the regional connectivity scheme.