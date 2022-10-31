TNI Bureau: In an interesting incident, a twitterati, Zweli_Thixo shared an email he received from a thief who had stolen his laptop. While apologising for the theft, the thief said that they ‘have been struggling to make ends meet.’

The twitterati had his research materials in the laptop. However, the thief attached the files with the email.

Along with the screenshot, the caption read, “They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.”

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

The email sent by the thief read, “Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it and if (there) are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12.00 since I have found a customer. Once again ngiyacolisa bro.” The subject line reads, “Sorry for the laptop.”