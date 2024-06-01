Voting for Fourth Phase of Polling begins in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Voting for the fourth phase of polling in Odisha began amid heavy security arrangements from 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM today.

The final phase of election is being held in as many as six Lok Sabha seats – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur – and 42 Assembly constituencies under them.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A total of 99,61,000 voters will give votes at 10,882 booths to decide the fate of 66 Lok Sabha candidates and 394 MLA candidates.

BJP’s National Vice-President Baijayant Panda, former union ministers Pratap Sarangi and Srikant Jena, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, Suryabanshi Suraj, Odisha Assembly speaker Pramila Mallick, Education Minister Sudam Marndi, former OPCC chief Niranjan Pattnaik, Ganeswar Behera, Prafulla Samal, Prashant Muduli, Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Pratap Deb, Anant Sethi, and Odia cine stars Akash Das Nayak, Arindam Roy and Varsha Priyadarshini are in the fray of the fourth and final phase of election in Odisha.

Over 70,000 polling staff are engaged for poll management while around 36000 manpower, including 126 companies of CAPF, 86 platoons of Odisha Armed Police and 20500 civil police personnel have been engaged to provide security during the voting.