Odisha’s noted Puppeteer Padma Shri Maguni Kuanr Passes Away

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s noted puppeteer Padma Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr passed away early in the morning on June 1 at the age of 88. He died at his residence in Keonjhar due to pro-longed illness.

It is to be noted here that the eminent puppeteer was admitted at Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition after he suffered from old-age related diseases. Since then he was under medication, but unfortunately breathed his last this morning.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred him with Padma Shri for the year 2023 for his efforts to promote and propagate the traditional rod puppet dance form of Odisha.

Meanwhile, condolences from all walks of life poured-in for Kuanr.



