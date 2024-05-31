TNI Evening News Headlines – May 31, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today buy books at the Modern Book Depot in Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Additional District Sessions Judge-2 in Khordha rejected bail plea of Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev.
➡️Death toll in cracker explosion during Puri Chandan Yatra rises to 6.
➡️Heatwave may hit Odisha from June 6 to June 12, informs IMD. Bhubaneswar records 75% humidity.
➡️4 places in Odisha (Titilagarh, Balangir, Sonepur and Bargarh) record maximum temperature of 46 degrees and above; Titilagarh boils at 46.6.
➡️2 unnatural deaths reported today from Sambalpur.
➡️10 polling workers taken ill due to heat wave conditions in Jajpur.
➡️RBI brings over 100 tonnes (1 lakh kg) of its GOLD Reserves from UK’s Central Bank to India – First Ever Gold Transfer since 1991.
➡️Porsche Crash Case: Accused minor’s father, grand father remanded in 14-day judicial custody.
➡️Delhi’s Tis Hazari court sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody in Swati Maliwal assault case.
➡️With poll results on June 4, Lok Sabha Secretariat ready to welcome newly elected MPs.
➡️India’s GDP grows 7.8% in January-March against 6.2% in year-ago period.
➡️Fiscal deficit for 2023-24 at 5.63 pc of GDP against revised estimate of 5.8 pc: Govt data.
➡️Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and RP Singh
unveil Indian team’s jersey for the inaugural World Championship of Legends in UK.
➡️Israeli military confirms that it’s operating in central Rafah.
