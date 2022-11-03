Voting begins for Dhamnagar Assembly Bypoll

TNI Bureau: The voting for the much awaited byelection to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Bhadrak district began on Thursday at 7 am amid tight security.

Over 2.38 lakh voters (1.23 lakh males and 1.15 lakh females) to decide fate of five candidates in the fray.

Of the total 252 polling booths, 110 have been declared sensitive.

The polling will continue till 6 pm.

The ruling BJD has fielded Abanti Das in this poll battle. BJP has gone with late Bishnu Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj. Congress candidate Baba Harekrushna Sethi and Independent Rajendra Das (BJD Rebel) May play a key role in determining the results in Dhamnagar.