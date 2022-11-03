ED to issue notices to People linked to Archana Nag Case

TNI Bureau: A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hinted at ED probe into Archana Nag case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has suo moto filed a case against 4 people – Archana Nag, Jagabandhu Chand, Khageswar Sahu and Shradhanjali Behera.

ED has formed a five-member team under an Assistant Director to probe the bank transactions of the accused.

All the people linked to this case, will be issued notices by the ED. Many politicians and bureaucrats accused of financial deals with Archana are under the scanner and may be summoned soon.