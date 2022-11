OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released notification inviting applications for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 for 2169 Group B & C Posts.

The process of online application will commence from 11 November to 10 December 2022.

Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination:

➡️ Vacancies to be filled up through Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam: 1226

➡️ Group B vacancies in Graduate Level Recruitment Examination: 699

➡️ Group C vacancies in Graduate Level Recruitment Examination: 244

Total vacancies : 943

Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam:

➡️ Total Group B vacancies in Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam: 1226

Age limit: From 21 to 38 Years

Educational Qualification: HSC with additional eligibility