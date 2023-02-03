VK Pandian visits Gupteswar Temple & Various Sites in Koraput District

As per the direction of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V. K. Pandian visited several heritage and tourist places of Koraput district and initiated steps for renovation.

Pandian first visited the famous Gupteswar Temple and the Sabari River Ghat in Boipariguda Block. He had darshan of the lord Gupteswar. After discussion with the temple priests, and local administration, he advised to prepare a master plan for development of the shrine.

He stressed on to consider environmental issues and asked to ensure use of eco-friendly materials and comfort of the devotees in the proposed plan.

He then visited Damyanti Sagar in Kotpad and advised to take up beautification and peripheral development in the adjoining areas of the town. He also visited the Indoor Multi-Purpose Hall under construction and asked the authorities to complete in time. He also advised to maintain highest standard of quality in the construction with use of good materials. He lastly visited Kotpad College and asked District Adminstration to prepare proposals for augmentation of classroom facilities.

VK Pandian also visited Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore and advised taking up phase wise development of the lake as per master plan. He asked the local municipality and minor irrigation department to take it up jointly.

Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna, Koraput Collector and other officials accompanied him during the visit.