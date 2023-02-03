Budget 2023: Odisha gets Rs 10,000 Crore for Railway Sector

TNI Bureau: The Centre has allocated Rs 10,000 crore in the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 for the development of railways in Odisha. This was informed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While speaking to media persons in Delhi today, the Railway Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 10,012 crore to Odisha against its demand of Rs 8,400 crore for the development of railways in the state.

IMPORTANT HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BUDGET GRANT 2023-24 (Majority of them related to Odisha):

New lines:

1. Jeypore – Malkangiri (130 km)-135 crores

2. Jeypore – Nabarangpur (38 km)-100 crores

3. Naupada-Gunupur – New broad gauge line upto Theruvali (79.15 km)- 50 crores

Doubling:

1. Kirandul-Jagdalpur (150 km)- 135 CRORES

2. Jagdalpur-Koraput (110.22 km)-170 crores

3. Vizianagaram-Sambalpur(Titlagarh) – 3rd line (264.60 km)-920 crores

4. Kottavalasa-Koraput (189.278 km)- Rs 410 crores

5. Koraput-Singapur Road (164.56 km)- Rs 550 crores

TRAFFIC FACILITIES-YARD REMODELLING & OTHERS:

1. Simhachalam North & Gopalapatnam – Yard – Rs 7.5 Cr

2. Chipurupalli – Conversion of L4 into longer loop with common loop status for python train-Rs 84.54 lakhs

3. Gopalapatnam-Vizianagaram – Provision of auto signalling incl. Simhachalam bypass line- Rs 32.78 crores

4. Coaching Complex- Rs 10 Crores

ROAD SAFETY WORKS-LEVEL CROSSINGS:

1. Waltair Division – Interlocking of level crossing gates (36 Nos)- Rs 45 lakh

ROAD SAFETY WORKS-ROAD OVER/UNDER BRIDGES:

1. Gumada-Paravatipuram ROB-Rs 60 Lakhs

2. Palasa-Pundi – -Rs 2.05 Crores

3. Ponduru-Sigdam – Road over bridge – Rs 1.50 crores

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

4. Komatipalli-Gajapathinagaram – Road over bridge in lieu of level crossing No.RV-324- Rs 2lakhs

5. Palasa-Pundi & Pundi-Naupada – Limited height subways- Rs 3.71 crores

6. Kotabommali-Tilaru, Palasa-Pundi & Kotabommali Yard – Limited height subways – Rs 3.2crores

7. Kotavalsa-Kirandul- subways in lieu of level crossing)- Rs 78lakhs

8. Waltair Marshaling yard- Road over bridge in lieu of level crossing Rs 10 lakhs

9. Waltair Division – Closure of manned level crossings by limited height subways Rs 1.27cr

10. Naupada-Kotabommali – Road over bridge with subway – Rs 2 crores

11. Urlam-Srikakulam – Road over bridge – Rs 2Crores

TRACK RENEWALS:

1. Waltair Division-Rs 25 crores

2. Palasad-Visakhapatnam-Duvvada – Rs 40 crores

3. Koraput- Singapore Road-Rs 20.01Crores

4. Waltair Marshaling Yard- Rs 1.01 Crores

5. Sigapur Road –Vizianagaram-Rs 25Crores

SIGNAL AND TELECOM:

1. Waltair Division – 30.84 Crores

WORKSHOPS AND PRODUCTION UNITS:

1. For augmentation of Electric Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam- Rs 20 Lakhs

2. Extension of Covered Shed and Other infrastructure facilities-Rs 1.10 Crore

STAFF WELFARE:

1. Renovation of staff quarters, repairs etc over Waltair Division- Rs 15 Lakhs

OTHER SPECIFIED WORKS:

1. Protection of track by constructing slopes in cutting and side drains: Rs 1.6 Crores

2. Creation of New SCoR and New RGDA Division in ECoR- Rs 10 Crores