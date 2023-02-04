TNI Morning News Headlines – February 4, 2023

➡️ World famous Joranda Magha Mela kicks off at the Mahima Gadi in Dhenkanal. ➡️ Odisha athletes, Jayaram Dandopati & Sabita Toppo win Gold in 100-metre sprint & long jump respectively in Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh. ➡️ Cold wave: Phulbani recorded the lowest min imum temperature of 5.6 degree Celsius, Daringbadi logs 10.5 degree.

➡️ Attack on Balasore Sub-Collector: Police arrests 11 persons in this connection.

➡️ Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy hospitalised after honeybee attack.

➡️ Former Congress MLA Arjun Charan Das died in a road accident on Kharasrota bridge in Jajpur district.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan appointed as the BJP’s incharge for the upcoming Karnataka Election 2023.

➡️ Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan reaches Colombo to attend 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka.

➡️ Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar suspended for 21 months for use of prohibited substance.

➡️ Twitter to share ad revenue with Blue users: Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

➡️ 13 killed in forest fires in Chile which broke out on Wednesday after a devastating heatwave.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on richter scale strikes Afghanistan, no casualty reported.