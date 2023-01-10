Bhubaneswar: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian on Monday reviewed the preparations for the grand opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Pandian reviewed the preparations for the opening ceremony in the presence of Sports Secretary R Vineel Krishna, CMC Commissioner, Cuttack Collector, CMC Mayor, Banki MLA, Chaudwar-Cuttack MLA and OCA president Pranab Prakash Das.

The inauguration ceremony of the Hockey World Cup will begin from 3 PM onwards tomorrow.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani are scheduled to perform in the opening ceremony.

The K-Pop brand BLACKSWAN featuring Odisha’s Shreya Lenka will also enthral the audience. Besides, several local artistes including Ollywood stars will also perform at the event, which is expected to be attended by over 40,000 people.

Players and officials from 16 countries and hundreds of dignitaries are also scheduled attend the opening ceremony.

The Hockey World Cup will be held between January 13 and January 29 in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.