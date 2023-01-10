TNI Morning News Headlines – January 10, 2023

7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia, tremors felt in northern Australia. Tsunami alert issued in Indonesia.
➡️ Ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviewed the preparations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
 
➡️Annual bird census begins at Bonai, Banki and Koraput forest division.
 
➡️Kanjhawala Case: Accused got down from car to check what was stuck, they were aware that a woman was stuck, but continued driving.
 
➡️36 trains and around 50 flights are running late as dense fog envelopes Nothern India Region.
 
➡️Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of Joshimath sinking incidents; next hearing on January 16.
 
➡️Malaysia Open 2023: Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal bows out of Malaysia Open.
 
➡️India & Japan to hold Maiden Air Exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2023’. The exercise will be held at Japan’s Hyakuri air base from January 12 to 26.
 
