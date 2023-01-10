TNI Morning News Headlines – January 10, 2023

➡️ Ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviewed the preparations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

➡️ Annual bird census begins at Bonai, Banki and Koraput forest division.

➡️ Kanjhawala Case: Accused got down from car to check what was stuck, they were aware that a woman was stuck, but continued driving.

➡️ 36 trains and around 50 flights are running late as dense fog envelopes Nothern India Region.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of Joshimath sinking incidents; next hearing on January 16.

➡️ Malaysia Open 2023: Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal bows out of Malaysia Open.

➡️ India & Japan to hold Maiden Air Exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2023’. The exercise will be held at Japan’s Hyakuri air base from January 12 to 26.