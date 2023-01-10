Unmarried Girl gives birth; throws Baby from Washroom Window

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy and threw him from the window of her washroom in Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the unmarried girl was residing in Jai Ambey Apartments in East Delhi’s Kondli.

She threw the baby boy from the window of her washroom after giving him birth with the aim to get rid of the baby.

During her interrogation, she disclosed to the police that she was unmarried and decided to eliminate the newborn apprehending social stigma.

Later, police checked her room and found several blood traces in the dustbin.

Apart from interrogating some residents of the apartment, police filed a case and sent her to the hospital for medical examination.

