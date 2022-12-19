Sargam Koushal wins Mrs. World Title for India after 21 Years

TNI Bureau: India’s Sargam Koushal returns the Mrs. World crown home after 21 years. India. In a historic triumph, Koushal became Mrs. world 2022, outperforming and defeating contestants from across 63 nations.

Actor-Model Aditi Govitrikar had bagged the coveted Mrs World Title crown way back in 2001.

Mrs. India Pageant officially took to Instagram to announce the Winner. “The long wait is over; it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!”, They wrote sharing the news on the social network service.

Earlier on Saturday, Shaylyn Ford, Mrs. World 2021 from the US, crowned Koushal during the ceremony at the Westgate Las Vegas resort and casino.

Meanwhile, Sargam was seen shedding tears and walking while displaying her pride, a new crown.

Sargam a origin of Jammu and Kashmir, also triumphed the Mrs. India World 2022-23 In June 2022-23, following which she represented India Internationally.