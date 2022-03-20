Vivek Agnihotri objects to FREE & OPEN screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Insight Bureau: Even as ‘The Kashmir Files’ earned Rs 141.25 crore in just 9 days at the Indian Box Office and set to cross Rs 300 crore mark soon, Director Vivek Agnihotri has raised objections to several BJP leaders organising free and open screening of the film.

“WARNING: Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner. 🙏,” he tweeted to a poster of a Haryana BJP leader organising such an event.

Earlier, BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’Panda and many CMs of BJP-ruled States had organised special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ when the film was not a big hit.

‘The Kashmir Files’ has already collected Rs 141.25 crore in just 9 days – highest collections of Rs 24.80 Crore yesterday.

Day-wise Collections of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in India:

🔹Friday (Day 1) – Rs 3.55 Crore

🔹Saturday (Day 2) – Rs 8.50 Crore

🔹Sunday (Day 3) – Rs 15.10 Crore

🔹Monday (Day 4) – Rs 15.05 Crore

🔹Tuesday (Day 5) – Rs 18 Crore

🔹Wednesday (Day 6) – Rs 19.05 Crore

🔹Thursday (Day 7) – Rs 18.05 Crore

🔹Friday (Day 8) – Rs 19.15 Crore

🔹Saturday (Day 9) – Rs 24.80 Crore

🔸Total Collections: Rs 141.25 Crore