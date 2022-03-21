Russia gives ultimatum to Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Russia has given an ultimatum to Ukraine to respond by the early hours of 21st March on surrendering Mariupol. It came after Ukraine President Zelenskyy refused to compromise on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Update: Ukraine has rejected Russia’s call.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had told the CNN that he’s ready to negotiate with Putin, but warned that if negotiation attempts fail, it could lead to World War III.

Russia used the nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-ground missile ‘Kinzhal’ for the second time in Ukraine. The nuclear-capable missile has a range of 2000 km.

Russia also launched sea-based cruise missiles from its naval vessels based in the Caspian Sea towards the targets in Eastern Ukraine.